Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Bod for Her Fashion Nova Swim Line

Megan Thee Stallion just redefined "WAP" while modeling her new swim collection, 'cause ... WHAT A PERFORMANCE?!?!

The rapper dropped her new line of swimwear Wednesday in collaboration with Fashion Nova ... and it's pretty jaw dropping. The barely-there bikinis come just a few days after summer's official start ... so, get ready for hot girl summer.

MTS flaunted her bod in the photoshoot, and it's hard not to think of her own famous lyric ... "Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody"

The rapper's designs include a denim "sunsuit," a black latex bikini and a sparkly pink thing ... all of which she proudly rocked during the photoshoot.

Megan told her fans these are "Thee HOTTEST swimsuits for all shapes and sizes for this mf HOTGIRL Summer🔥🔥🔥."

This is her second collab with Fashion Nova ... a sequel to her Fall 2020 collection. Megan is 5-foot-10 and says she designed a lot of the swimwear with taller girls in mind.

She reportedly said, "If you're a tall girl like me, finding clothes that have a savage style has never been easy, until now."