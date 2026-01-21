K-State Head Coach Jerome Tang Dances W/ Fans After Snapping Losing Streak

Kansas State snapping their five-game losing streak with a win over Utah on Tuesday had their head coach, Jerome Tang, ready to party -- and he did, with the fans in the stands!

The awesome moment was caught on video after the Wildcats edged the Utes 81-78 in front of thousands of fans at the Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.

The win put an end to K-State's five-game losing streak -- their last win was December 28 -- and Tang was stoked!

In fact, Tang was so hyped that he jumped into the stands and danced with their fans to celebrate ... and the way he was movin', it's clear age is just a number.

The Wildcats players and fans were lovin' it -- the TV broadcaster was even impressed with Tang's school spirit.

"Jerome Tang, yesssss!!" the broadcaster said, "Time to celebrate!"

Head coach Jerome Tang joined the stands after @KStateMBB's win over Utah 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lPBJcL97uZ — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 21, 2026 @CBSSportsCBB

Tang became the Wildcats' head coach in 2022 and has led them to one NCAA Tournament appearance. He also earned several awards, including Naismith College Coach of the Year and Big 12 Coach of the Year, both in 2023.