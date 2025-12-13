Master P Warns His New Orleans Team Before Facing Son, 'He’s Dangerous!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Master P's next game hits close to home -- literally -- 'cause his New Orleans Privateers take on his son Mercy Miller's Houston Cougars ... and the No Limit icon already warned his squad how "dangerous" his kid is on the court!!

TMZ Sports caught up with UNO's president of basketball operations at LAX this week ... right before his college basketball squad takes on Houston, the 7th-ranked team in the nation, on Saturday.

It's a father vs. son game of sorts -- Mercy is a sophomore guard on the Cougars ... and P told his team they gotta play hard against him.

"My son really can shoot the ball," P said, "He's dangerous."

"He's strong, he's physical, he can get to the basket, I mean, he can do it all. So our work gon' be cut out for us."

Master P -- who also took a stab at playing professional basketball -- believes his son is so talented that he could enter the 2026 NBA Draft after this season, praising Mercy for making a name for himself.

"He's probably one of the best college players in the world," P said. "I feel like he's the best kept secret."