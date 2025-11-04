Master P & New Orleans Men’s Basketball Team Go Wild After 1st Win

Play video content Instagram / @privateershoops

Master P wasted no time switching job hats after his viral Verzuz appearance -- and nabbed his first win as the University of New Orleans basketball prez of options!!!

The New Orleans Privateers men's basketball team are now 1-0 after beating the TCU Horned Frogs 78 - 74, but you'd think Luther Vandross was singing "One Shining Moment" the way they were giving Coach Stacy Holloway a Gatorade bath in the locker room!!!

Coach P was right in the middle of the rowdy celebration, screaming "Ugh" with the players.

Play video content TMZSports.com

In addition to bringing his NBA experience expertise to the UNO, P is also using his entertainment leverage to gain visibility ... clamoring for everyone from Lil Wayne to Drake to GloRilla to come put on a show for the fans.

Of course, if they keep winning like this ... UNO will be the hottest ticket in the NCAA!!!

Play video content 10/25/25 TMZ.com

P is still buzzing after leading his No Limit Records Soldiers to a rousing performance against Cash Money Records' Millionaires during the latest Verzuz at ComplexCon.