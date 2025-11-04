Master P & New Orleans Men’s Basketball Team Go Wild After 1st Win
Master P wasted no time switching job hats after his viral Verzuz appearance -- and nabbed his first win as the University of New Orleans basketball prez of options!!!
The New Orleans Privateers men's basketball team are now 1-0 after beating the TCU Horned Frogs 78 - 74, but you'd think Luther Vandross was singing "One Shining Moment" the way they were giving Coach Stacy Holloway a Gatorade bath in the locker room!!!
Coach P was right in the middle of the rowdy celebration, screaming "Ugh" with the players.
In addition to bringing his NBA experience expertise to the UNO, P is also using his entertainment leverage to gain visibility ... clamoring for everyone from Lil Wayne to Drake to GloRilla to come put on a show for the fans.
Of course, if they keep winning like this ... UNO will be the hottest ticket in the NCAA!!!
P is still buzzing after leading his No Limit Records Soldiers to a rousing performance against Cash Money Records' Millionaires during the latest Verzuz at ComplexCon.
Unfortunately, his former collaborator, Young Bleed, who performed their hit "How Ya Do That" on the Verzuz stage, just passed away this weekend.