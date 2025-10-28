Silkk The Shocker Reveals Juvenile Collab, Relives Cash Money-No Limit Verzuz

Play video content TMZ.com

Silkk The Shocker thinks both No Limit and Cash Money Records came away with W's at the ComplexCon-hosted Verzuz -- and turns out, there will be more in store between him and Juvenile!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with Silkk at ComplexCon as he watched the WNBA living legend A'ja Wilson's Chase Cashback event, and he had nothing but praise for his Cash Money brothers -- their NOLA-themed Verzuz was all about unifying!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Silkk performed his #1 rap hit "It Ain't My Fault" from 1998 -- sans the incarcerated Mystikal -- but he still had No Limit Soldiers, Fiend and Mac to back him up onstage.

Master P's youngest brother has been living as a semi-retired, rich rapper for years but pops the lid of a secret collaboration with Cash Money Records' top dawg, Juvenile!!!

No Limit and Cash Money never had beef; just healthy hip hop competition and Silkk tells us he and Juve have been cool for years and excited about what could come from it.

Play video content TMZ.com

We also got Juvenile's take on the NOLA celebration and he shared Silkk's sentiments to a tee.