Juvenile Talks Taking 'Hot Boy Summer' From Megan Thee Stallion, 'Boiling Point' Album

Play video content TMZ.com

Juvenile wants Megan Thee Stallion to back her azz up off the "Hot Girl Summer" grill -- he's reclaiming the warmer months, and brought reinforcements!!!

The Cash Money Records OG tells TMZ Hip Hop his new "Hotboy Summer" record featuring B.G. and Jacquees reflects his "grown man" POV these days ... all love to Meg but she must've forgot who originally put the fire to the BBQ!!!

NBA star Klay Thompson has been occupying Meg's time as of late, so the lane appears to be all Juvie's as the race for "song of the summer" still heats up.

Juvie says his new album is titled "Boiling Point" as an homage to his breakout blockbuster album, "400 Degreez."

He's feeling "Re-Juvenated" so to speak ... and even with the new project on the horizon, he tells us he doesn't mind that fans still go crazy over the classics.

Juve says he knew his monster jam "Back That Azz Up" was here to stay after seeing the song make a Chris Brown concert go nutty.