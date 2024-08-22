Rapper Juvenile Exits Flight After Being Downgraded From First Class to Coach

Play video content

Rapper Juvenile is beefin' with American Airlines after flight attendants set it off, trying to boot him from his first-class seat to one in coach ... prompting his early exit from the plane.

The hip hop star documented his experience on video in real time ... shouting "I'm a celebrity" when airline employees tried to get him to leave his luxury seat on a flight headed to Dallas, Texas.

While Juvenile outright refused to leave his first-class seat, his wife can be heard explaining to the flight attendants they were sitting in their assigned seats.

On Instagram Live, the rapper further claimed ... "I'm telling you this is going to be repercussions. It's going be repercussions to this because I'm going to get off the plane. I'm not going to let y'all disrespect me like that. I'm not going to let y'all choose me out of all the people on the plane and disrespect me."

Juvenile and his wife then proceeded to exit the flight -- though his wife's seat was unchanged, she says in the video.

The rapper was still riled up by the experience, as he later took to social media again to document his past history flying first class with American Airlines.

He continued ... "F*** American Airlines, all the money I done spent with you bitches ... F*** y’all. I feel played."

Juvenile ended up taking a different flight with another airline so he could make his performance in Fort Worth Wednesday evening.

American Airlines has since responded to the drama, telling TMZ ... "American Airlines strives to provide a positive experience to every traveler and we apologize for [Juvenile]'s recent experience with us. An unplanned change in aircraft type affected his seat assignment, and we regret he wasn't notified prior to boarding. A member of our team has spoken with [Juvenile] personally to resolve the situation."

Play video content 7/17/24 TMZ.com

Juvenile isn't the first rapper to have plane drama this summer ... as Salt-N-Pepa's Sandra Denton called out Southwest for kicking her off a flight in July. She has since demanded the airline investigate the incident ... as she's claimed she was racially profiled at the time.