Ex-NFLer Gosder Cherilus Arrested ... Allegedly Urinated On Passenger On Plane

Former NFL offensive lineman Gosder Cherilus -- the 17th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft -- was arrested over the weekend ... after he was accused of peeing on a passenger while aboard an airplane.

Massachusetts State Police say the incident occurred on Sunday morning ... while the former footballer was on a Delta flight bound from Boston to Ireland.

Cops say Cherilus was "unruly" while on the plane -- and when officers arrived at Logan Airport at around 2 AM and demanded he get off the plane after it landed, they say he "became irate and uncooperative."

Ultimately, police say 40-year-old Cherilus was hauled off the plane, arrested, and booked on charges of disorderly conduct and disturbing a flight crew.

He's reportedly due to be arraigned in court on Monday.