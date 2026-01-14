Huskies Fan Hires Etsy Witch To Snap UConn Basketball Losing Streak vs. Seton Hall

UConn basketball has entered its paranormal era -- and head coach Dan Hurley is loving every unhinged second.

Reports surfaced before the Huskies’ game on Tuesday that a fan who runs a popular X account hired an Etsy witch to remove the team’s curse at Seton Hall’s Prudential Center, where UConn had lost four straight games since 2021.

And it seemingly worked as No. 3 UConn sweated out a 69-64 victory against the 14-win Pirates, the 25th-ranked team in the nation.

“What the f***? What was that?” he said, per college hoops writer Jaden Daly, before leaning into the madness. “I would say UConn fans are a different animal.”

In peak Hurley fashion, the two-time national champion coach cracked jokes about furthering the supernatural chaos -- saying if fans are summoning witches, he’s ready to use his own methods. “I spray holy water all over the court. I sage my court. I throw garlic under the bleachers,” Hurley said. “I mean, I’m a f****g cartoon character, so I don’t know how I could pass judgment on some other bizarre sh*t.”

The witch, named Sylvia, claimed she completed a powerful hex removal and sealed a protection shield specifically for Tuesday’s game. She said beforehand the players would feel lighter and the “unseen hands” that cause strange turnovers were bound.

And, well, it seemed to work for the Huskies, who won their 13th game in a row to remain undefeated in Big East play.

Fans ate up the no-filter honesty from Hurley, whose expletive-laden outbursts have made him one of the sports world’s most entertaining personalities.