Dan Hurley Drops F-Bomb, Rips Stats Sheet In Fierce Presser After UConn Loss

Dan Hurley was PISSED after the UConn Huskies suffered their first loss of the season on Wednesday ... cursing and ripping up stat sheets in a fiery post-game press conference.

The highly anticipated showdown between two top-five teams took place at a sold-out Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut ... where No. 3 UConn fell 67-71 to the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats.

It was UConn's first blemish of the 2025 season ... and Hurley -- who led the Huskies to two NCAA titles -- wasted no time making his frustrations known during his Q&A with reporters.

He first ripped the stat sheet while listening to a reporter's question ... and then explained how this loss would feel worse the next day when he woke up.

"Finally, when I'm up, just kinda starting to move around, but I'm feeling half dead at 7:30, 8 o'clock, gonna realize, yeah, that we just f***ing blew a chance to beat one of the best teams down to studs and in a game that we were down 13 and wobbling," Hurley said.

"We got a game on Sunday that we need to take the court with a very high level of rage and pissed off."

Hurley added, "It's just tonight sucked to lose like that."

His passionate presser is hardly a shock to those familiar with his reputation. Hurley is known as one of college basketball's most animated coaches ... and has a history of viral moments at UConn. Last year, a video of him taunting a Creighton fan blew up on social media, which he later described as "embarrassing."

“TWO RINGS. TWO RINGS.”



Dan Hurley reminds Creighton fans of his back-to-back titles following his first win in Omaha. pic.twitter.com/1drVyQYzQ5 — Hurrdat Sports (@HurrdatSports) February 12, 2025 @HurrdatSports

He was also caught on camera having an outburst about officiating after UConn's tournament loss to Baylor in March.