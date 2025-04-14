UConn Star Paige Bueckers Goes No. 1 to Dallas Wings at WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers is taking her talents to Big D! The UConn superstar and NCAA champ was just selected with the number one overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Choosing the UConn Huskies star with the first pick was a no-brainer for the Dallas Wings ... as she was widely considered the best player in the entire '25 class -- just what Dallas needs after a horrible 9-31 season.

The 6-foot guard averaged 19.8 points and 4.6 assists per game in four seasons at the Connecticut school. She also helped the Huskies win their 12th NCAA championship title earlier this month.

Bueckers, 23, also racked up numerous awards (just about every one you could win) throughout her college basketball career, including AP Player of the Year, Naismith College Player of the Year, and three Big East tournament MOPs.

Off the court, Bueckers earned a bachelor's degree in Human Development and Family Sciences and was named on UConn's Dean's list four times.

She also signed a multiyear deal with Nike.

"Just an overwhelming sense of gratitude for everything that happened through the ups and downs," Buecker said at the post-game interview after the NCAA Tourney win.

Play video content NCAA

"I wouldn't trade it for the world to be able to be shaped to be the person that I am today and the team that we are today."

BTW, Bueckers has already signed with the Unrivaled League and plans to make her debut next season in the 3-on-3 league.