LSU Star Aneesah Morrow Gives Self-Scouting Report Ahead Of WNBA Draft

LSU hoops star Aneesah Morrow is ready to make an instant impact in the WNBA ... telling TMZ Sports she's ready to grab boards and play lockdown D -- no matter where she's drafted!

TMZ Sports spoke to the 22-year-old forward from a Raising Cane's restaurant in NYC ... when we asked her to provide a self-scouting report -- as we're just days away from the WNBA Draft, going down from the Big Apple on April 14.

"Somebody that's gonna come in and work hard every day. I'm going to work hard to get on the boards, be able to rebound, and defend," Morrow told us.

Aneesah -- who averaged 18.7 points and 13.5 rebounds last season at LSU -- is projected to be a top 10 draft pick ... and she's eager to embrace the next chapter of her basketball career.

As for where she'd like to land ... Morrow doesn't have a specific destination in mind, though that doesn't mean she's indifferent to where she's drafted.

"I'm not really picky about what city that I want to go to, but I really want to go somewhere where my style of play fits."

That style? "Fast pace. Fast offense. Being able to switch defensively and just being able to make an impact," Aneesah said.

We also asked Morrow -- who transferred from Depaul to LSU after her junior year -- about her legendary coach Kim Mulkey.

"She was able to see what I was capable of and pushed me to my limits," Morrow told us.

Under the tutelage of the 4x NCAA Tourney-winning coach, Aneesah finished her college career with 104 double-doubles, the second most ever. She also won the Katrina McClain Award, presented to the best female basketball forward in Division I hoops.