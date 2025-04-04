WNBA Champion Elena Delle Donne Retires, 'I Gave It My All'

WNBA champ Elena Delle Donne is riding off into the sunset -- she just announced her retirement after 10 seasons.

The 6'5" hooper -- who played for the Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics during her career in the W -- released a statement on her decision ... revealing it's something she contemplated over time before reaching the choice that's right for her.

"One of my favorite children’s books asked, 'How did it get so late so soon?'" Delle Donne said on Friday.

"I have asked myself that over and over again in the process of coming to the decision to retire from playing basketball."

"Being able to say that out loud was one of the hardest parts of my career."

Delle Donne, 35, said her body was the deciding factor in her choice ... and she's grateful for the unwavering support from her family, friends, coaching staff and especially her fans.

"This game has been my life and I am grateful for the memories and how much it's given me," Delle Donne said.

"It feels good to close this chapter knowing I gave it my all and I can’t wait for what’s next!"

Delle Donne started her basketball career at Ursuline Academy ... where she became a McDonald's All-American. She committed to the University of Delaware in 2008 and averaged 26.7 points per game in four seasons.

She's ranked in the top 25 in scoring in Division I NCAA women's basketball with 3,039 points.

Delle Donne was the second overall pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft ... and played four seasons with the Sky and six with the Mystics, where she won a title in 2019.

She's a two-time MVP, a seven-time All-Star, a scoring champion and an Olympic gold medalist.

Outside of basketball, Delle Donne has been enjoying married life. She tied the knot with Amanda Clifton in 2017 ... and the couple often shares glimpses of their relationship on IG.