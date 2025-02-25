WNBA Superstar Diana Taurasi Retires

Diana Taurasi -- widely regarded as one of the greatest female basketball players ever -- has decided she is retiring from the WNBA.

The Phoenix Mercury star broke the news with Time on Tuesday ... saying she has mentally and physically achieved her dreams during her 20-year WNBA career.

"That's probably the best way I can describe it," the 42-year-old said. "I'm full and I'm happy."

Taurasi rose to fame in the sport at UConn ... where she won three NCAA championships, Naismith College Player of the Year, was a two-time Big East Player of the Year award earned countless other accolades under coach Geno Auriemma.

She was the 1st overall pick in the 2004 WNBA Draft ... and proceeded to spend 20 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury.

Taurasi -- who has a career average of 18.8 points and 4.2 assists -- secured three WNBA Finals wins, two WNBA Finals MVPs, five WNBA scoring titles, was a six-time WNBA Peak Performer, 11 All-Star ... we could go on and on.

Fun fact -- Kobe Bryant gave Taurasi the nickname "White Mamba" for her clutch performance on the court and work ethic.

Outside of the WNBA, she won six Olympic gold medals and four World Cups with Team USA

What's next for Diana? She admitted she's not 100% sure, but does want to enjoy spending time with her wife, former WNBA player Penny Taylor, and their two kids.

"I'm going to miss trying to get better every single offseason," Taurasi said. "I'm going to miss the bus rides, shootarounds. I'm going to miss the inside jokes. I'm going to miss the locker room, the things that come with being on a basketball team."

"All those things, I'll deeply miss."

Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for Taurasi ... including one from Caitlin Clark, who hailed her as a legend on Instagram.