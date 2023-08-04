Diana Taurasi Chugs Champagne After Reaching Historic 10k Point Milestone

Play video content Instagram/@phoenixmercury

Diana Taurasi made history, and then she partied!

DT and the Phoenix Mercury were extra-lit, chuggin' champagne in the locker room after Thursday's game ... after the star guard became the first WNBA player to amass 10,000 points!

The record-breaking moment happened during the Mercury's game against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, where the 10x All-Star dropped 42 points in a winning effort.

'We are a part of history," Mercury coach Nikki Blue said after the game. "That was so much fun. Let's do it again!" coach said, laughing.

That's when Taurasi, 41, got the party started, spraying champagne with her teammates, and drinking some bubbly, too ... while rocking her custom "The Drive To 10k" shirt.

Brittney Griner -- who is taking a mental health break from the team -- even pulled up for the special moment, rockin' a Taurasi jersey.

Taurasi leads the WNBA's all-time scoring list ... sitting atop a list of greats like Tina Thompson, Tamika Catching, Tina Charles, and her former UCONN teammate Sue Bird.

Of course, Taurasi is considered one of the best WNBA players ever and was even given the nickname "White Mamba" by Kobe Bryant.

Taurasi started her basketball career at Don Antonio Lugo in Chino, California and spent four seasons at UCONN where she won three NCAA titles under Geno Auriemma.

The 6-foot guard was the first overall pick in the 2004 WNBA draft and has won 3 championships, 2 WNBA Finals MVPs, and the 2009 WNBA MVP, amongst other accolades.