Diana Taurasi Reportedly Wrecks Locker Room Door After Losing WNBA Finals

WNBA superstar Diana Taurasi allegedly took her frustrations out on a locker room door after losing to the Chicago Sky in the 2021 Finals ... with the future Hall of Famer reportedly slamming it until it was completely wrecked.

The incident allegedly happened after the Phoenix Mercury lost 80-74 in Game 4 of the championship series -- with the Sky securing its first title in franchise history.

According to The Next Hoops, Taurasi was apparently so pissed by the loss, she started banging the door ... almost cracking it in half.

If it went down as reported, it's a wild fit of rage from Taurasi, but it's not the first time she had controversy this series -- in Game 3, she shoved a referee while trying to help her teammate, Sophie Cunningham, get off the ground. The 10-time All-Star was fined $2,500.

There may be another fine coming soon ... the Mercury players declined speaking with the media after the Finals loss, which could result in a financial penalty.

However, Mercury head coach Sandy Brondello did speak at the postgame press conference saying, "there's a lot of disappointment in that locker room, as it should be."

"But, I am proud how we worked just to get here."