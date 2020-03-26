WNBA Hosting Virtual Draft Due To Coronavirus, Honoring Gigi Bryant

Breaking News

WNBA hoops fans rejoice -- the league's draft is still set to go down next month ... but the whole thing is gonna be a virtual affair.

The league announced the major changes to the April 17 event on Thursday ... saying all the prospects will tune in remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The WNBA draft is a time to celebrate the exceptional athletes whose hard work and dreams are realized with their selections in the draft,” WNBA commish Cathy Engelbert said in a statement.

“Safeguarding the health and well-being of our prospects, players, employees, and everyone connected to our game as well as the general public is paramount. With that in mind, we will work diligently with our broadcast partner, ESPN, to create a memorable but virtual event that appropriately honors these accomplished athletes.”

The league also announced plans to honor Kobe and Gigi Bryant, as well as Gigi's teammates, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, who tragically passed away in the January helicopter accident.

Of course, Kobe was a huge advocate for the WNBA ... and Gigi seemed destined to follow in her father's footsteps and play pro ball.