Kobe Bryant Names 3 WNBA Stars Who Could Compete In NBA Right Now

Kobe Bryant Names 3 WNBA Stars Who Are NBA-Ready .... 'Honestly'
1/22/2020 12:07 PM PT
Kobe Bryant "honestly" believes there's a handful of WNBA superstars who could seriously compete with men in an NBA game ... and he's naming names.
"I think there are a couple of players who could play in the NBA right now honestly," Mamba said while talking to CNN about his 13-year-old daughter Gianna's basketball ambitions.
"There's a lot of players with a lot of skill that could do it ... Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne."
He continued, "There's a lot of great players out there so they could certainly keep up with them."
Of course, the 3 women Kobe named are some of the best players in WNBA history, with resumes like ...
-- Taurasi -- 4-time WNBA champ, 2-time Finals MVP, regular-season MVP, 9-time All-Star and 5-time scoring champ.
-- Moore -- 4-time WNBA champ, Finals MVP, regular-season MVP, 6-time All-Star
-- Delle Donne -- 2-time regular season MVP, 1-time champ, 6-time All-Star, 4-time All-NBA First team.
Clearly, they're all super talented ... but could they seriously compete on the same court as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, etc???
Only one way to find out!!!!
