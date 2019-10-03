WNBA's Jonquel Jones Says Her Dog's Her Good Luck Charm After Dominant Game

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

WNBA star Jonquel Jones is the first player in WNBA history to record a 30-15 game in the Finals ... and she's revealing her secret weapon after her dominant performance -- her adorable dog!!

The Connecticut Sun forward was an absolute beast in Game 2 of the Finals on Tuesday ... posting 32 points and 18 rebounds to single-handedly take down the Washington Mystics and tie up the series.

TMZ Sports spoke with JJ on Thursday at Reagan National Airport ... and she just so happened to have her INCREDIBLY CUTE doggy, Rylo, with her.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

So, of course ... we had to chop it up with Jonquel about her 4-legged friend ... and she says she's able to take Rylo with her everywhere she goes!!

"He's my son, so I'd want to take him anywhere I can take him," Jones tells us.

Naturally, after a dominant game like she just had, we had to ask if young Rylo brings her some additional good luck on road trips ... and she says "most definitely!!"