WNBA Star Brittney Griner Says Son Will Be An Athlete

Play video content TMZSports.com

Look out, future athletes -- WNBA star Brittney Griner says her baby on the way will 100% be involved in sports ... telling TMZ Sports it's a no-brainer!!

The Phoenix Mercury center has been a basketball star her whole life ... from recording 52 dunks her high school senior year to winning a title at Baylor in 2012 and earning a WNBA championship two years later.

Now that Griner and her wife, Cherelle, announced they're expanding their family ... we had to ask if the kiddo will follow in her footsteps and grow up with a ball in his hands.

"Yeah, yeah," Griner said, "Sports, what?! C'mon now!! Of course!!"

We shoulda expected that, huh??

As for her own career, the nine-time All-Star -- who has been sidelined with a toe injury -- hopes to get back on the court with Diana Taurasi and her other teammates very soon.

The WNBA has never been more popular -- especially with this new class of stars like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink -- and Griner also weighed in on their big performances.

"I think it's amazing for women's sports, with these rookies -- I think it's amazing!"