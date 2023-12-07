WNBA's Brittney Griner To Release Documentary On Russia Drug Case

Brittney Griner's story is getting the Mickey Mouse treatment -- the WNBA superstar just inked a deal with Disney, ESPN and ABC for multiple upcoming projects ... including a documentary about her Russian drug case.

"The last two years have been the most harrowing, transformative and illuminating period of my life, and I am grateful to be in a place now to share my story with the world," Griner said in a statement on Thursday.

"I’m proud to partner with ESPN and Disney to share this very personal story because of its incredible potential to inspire hope around the world and their proven ability to do just that."

The partnership also includes the development of a scripted limited series on Griner's life, which is said to already be "in the works."

Griner was arrested at a Russian airport in February 2022 for cannabis possession. She was sentenced to nine years in prison ... before the U.S. government made a deal to get her back in Dec. 2022 that involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Since Griner's release, the center signed a one-year deal with the Phoenix Mercury -- averaging 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game last season -- and has become an advocate for Americans who have been detained in another country.

"Brittney is an exceptional athlete whose hardship and resilience are nothing short of extraordinary," ESPN president Burke Magnus said. "We are thrilled to be working with her to tell the nuances of her story and feel confident that this documentary will captivate audiences everywhere."

The documentary will feature previously unreleased footage, records and letters from Griner's time in prison.