Darren Waller Satisfied With Decision To Retire, Focused On Music, Other Passions

Don't expect to see Darren Waller on an NFL field ever again ... the former Giants star tells TMZ Sports he's thrilled with his decision to retire -- and is adamant he'll feel that way going forward.

The ex-tight end officially called it a career on Sunday ... but at 31 years old and still productive when healthy, many of his fans wondered if he really meant it.

But, when we spoke with him a couple days after he made the choice to hang up his spikes, he made it clear, he's done done.

"I reached a point where I don't have that 100 percent to give to the process," Waller said. "I don't think that's fair to teammates, or fans, or organizations that are expecting me to give that. That's why I came to the decision I made."

Waller was a dominant force at the TE position when on the field. Over his eight-year career, he racked up 350 catches for 4,124 yards and 20 touchdowns. In 2020, he was selected to a Pro Bowl.

And, while his first year in New York was a bit of a disappointment, many had expected a bounceback season in 2024. Waller, though, said he's moving on ... and while he'll still watch the game and still continue to work out and keep his mind and body right -- grinding through practices isn't something he has a desire to do anymore.

One of the passions Waller is excited to pursue now is his music career -- he even has a two-part tune called "Choose Wisely" and "Farewell" that he's dropping that's all about his retirement. The musician says the first part dives into his success and fame and the pressure that comes with it. For the second part ... he describes it as "a reflection on my career and how good it has been and then a mic drop at the end."

While Waller has received praise for his music following his retirement, he hasn't seen most of it. He revealed he changed his phone number -- and only a few people have the new one.

Another question on many people's minds is what is next in Waller's love life. If you don't remember ... Waller and WNBA star Kelsey Plum filed for divorce in April after being married for just over a year.

Waller hopes to find love again one day ... but he also plans to redefine what love is for him.