Darren Waller Says Taylor Swift Shouldn't Get Chiefs' Super Bowl Ring

If Darren Waller were running the Chiefs, he would not give Taylor Swift a Super Bowl ring ... telling TMZ Sports he thinks the championship jewelry should be strictly for actual members of K.C.'s squad.

The New York Giants star explained his thoughts on the matter after Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, locked up his third Super Bowl title at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Waller said while he'd be totally in favor of Swift scoring a replica ring ... the real-deal ice should go to "people in meetings, on the field -- like, really in the trenches, you know?"

Of course, there are plenty in Chiefs Kingdown who would disagree ... Swift, after all, seemed to be quite the good luck charm for Kelce and his teammates throughout their title run this season.

She attended 13 games in total ... including the four playoff contests the Chiefs had to win in order to get the SB LVIII crown.

But, clearly, Waller thinks that's just not enough to reward her with some big diamonds.

The NY tight end also spoke to us about Patrick Mahomes and the incredible run he's been on since he became the Chiefs' starter in 2018 ... and he said he can certainly see the quarterback catching Tom Brady's mark of seven Super Bowl titles one day.

