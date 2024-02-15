Taylor Swift Called Travis Kelce 'So Magical' After Super Bowl, New Audio Reveals

Play video content The CW / Inside The NFL

Taylor Swift absolutely gushed over Travis Kelce down on the field after the Super Bowl on Sunday ... at one point telling him, "You are so magical!!"

The adorable comment was picked up on a hot mic as the two embraced at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas following the Chiefs' 25-22 win over the 49ers.

Swift also could be heard in the audio -- which was just released by the NFL -- telling Kelce, "I've never been so proud in my life."

"I can't believe you," she added. "How did you do that? How did you do it?"

Kelce then returned the compliments Swift's way ... praising her for somehow appearing totally normal despite taking a lengthy flight from Tokyo to Los Angeles in order to make it to the Big Game.

"How do you not have jet lag right now?" he said ... before she responded, "Jet lag is a choice."

The two, of course, then partied the night away ... hitting multiple clubs in Vegas throughout the night.

In fact, they were seen nuzzling up against each other so tightly at one of the postgame events ... Travis' big bro, Jason Kelce, called them "two people in love."