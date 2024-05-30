Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Darren Waller Drops Song About Past Relationships After Kelsey Plum Divorce

NFL's Darren Waller Drops Song About Past Relationships ... After Divorce From WNBA Star

NY Giants star Darren Waller -- who's also a musician -- is opening up on his love life, in song form, dropping a new track about failed past relationships just months after his ex, WNBA star Kelsey Plum filed for divorce.

The latest single is titled "Who Knew (Her Perspective)" ... and Waller said he wrote it from the viewpoint of a woman trying to love him.

"I’ve struggled with intimacy in romantic relationships my whole life, and I recognize the toll it has taken on the lovers I’ve been close to," the 31-year-old said on Thursday.

"Essentially, I’m telling myself, from the damage I’ve done, that it’s imperative for me to heal the wounds in my life I’ve been avoiding by seeking relationships."

There's also a music video that shows Waller singing to a woman ... which he says represents him walking in her shoes.

"As the song is an attempt to see things from the woman’s perspective, the video is an extension of that, ending with me being alone and wondering why they wounded me and left me there."

The lyrics, song title, and video may be a message to Plum ... who said she was devastated after the two split in April. They were only married for a year.

"I walked through fire for that man," the Las Vegas Aces guard said after the news broke, "but now I see it's time to go."

Waller -- who still hasn't decided whether he'll play football this season -- plans to release a full album later this year.

