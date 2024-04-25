WNBA Legend Sue Bird Joins Seattle Storm Ownership Group

Sue Bird is back in the WNBA ... not as a player, but instead as owner of her former team, the Seattle Storm!

The organization broke the news, releasing a statement announcing Bird, 43, would be joining the Storm's ownership group.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sue into the ownership group after a storied career on the court," Storm co-owner Lisa Brummel said.

"Her knowledge of the game and the league, her ever-expanding business acumen, and her dedication to the Storm organization make her a superb addition to the ownership group."

The terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Of course, it's a match made in heaven. Bird played her entire WNBA career in Seattle after she was selected out of UConn with the 1st overall pick in 2002.

Bird is considered the Storm's greatest player ever, winning four WNBA titles. She was also a 13x WNBA All-Star, and her number 10 jersey was retired by the team.

She's also Top 10 all-time in several categories ... and is the only WNBA player to win titles in three different decades.

Bird was also a beast overseas ... she won 5 Russian National League championships, 5 EuroLeague champions, and two Europe SuperCups.

"As a player, I poured my heart into every game for the Seattle Storm," Bird said, "and now, as part of the ownership group, I am thrilled to continue contributing to the growth of the game.

"Investing in women’s sports isn’t just about passion; it’s smart business. It’s about recognizing the immense talent, dedication, and market potential our league has always had."

WNBA viewership and ticket sales will likely be at an all-time high this upcoming season with star rookies Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, and Kamilla Cardoso bringing their stardom to the league.