Caitlin Clark's #22 Jersey To Be Retired By University of Iowa

File this under the easiest decision ever ... the Iowa Hawkeyes announced they will retire Caitlin Clark's iconic number 22 jersey next year!

The school dropped the announcement Wednesday, saying the ceremony will take place during the team's matchup against USC on February 2 (2/2), playing off the number worn by Clark during her four years at IU.

"I'm forever proud to be a Hawkeye and Iowa holds a special place in my heart that is bigger than just basketball," Clark said in a statement. "It means the world to me to receive this honor and to celebrate it with my family, friends and alumni."

During her time in college ... CC was a transformational player, averaging 28.4 points with 8.2 assists in 139 games.

On top of the numerous awards she won during her collegiate career, none were more impressive than becoming the all-time leading scorer across (men's and women's) college basketball, surpassing Pete Maravich and Kelsey Plum.

Her success didn't stop once she went pro ... Caitlin was named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, which also saw her become the fastest rookie ever to knock down 100 3-pointers in a single season.