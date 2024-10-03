Caitlin Clark Misses Out On Unanimous Rookie of Year Honor After One Angel Reese Vote

Caitlin Clark just missed out on sweeping the field for WNBA Rookie of the Year ... and it's all thanks to one single vote for her rival, Angel Reese.

The results dropped after the Indiana Fever star was officially named ROY on Thursday ... and considering all the history she made this season, many were shocked to see anyone but Clark earning a vote.

The count was 66 to 1 .... with Clark gathering the whopping majority -- and the Chicago Sky star getting the outlier.

Granted, both rookies were battling for the award until the second half of the season ... when Clark took the lead by breaking the WNBA rookie scoring record, setting the single-season assists record, and being the only rookie to get a triple-double.

She also led the Fever to the WNBA playoffs for the first time since 2016.

the moment she got the call 📞



Caitlin Clark was surprised after practice with a call from @WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert where she was announced as 2024 Rookie of the Year.



then, the whole team instantly celebrated 🥹 pic.twitter.com/emEBb54BeQ — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) October 3, 2024 @IndianaFever

That's not to say Reese didn't do her thing this season -- she set the rebounding record, but it wasn't enough to get the Sky to the playoffs, as they were the third-worst team on the 2024 campaign.

She also missed the last handful of games with a wrist injury ... which ultimately ended her ROY run.

Here's the breakdown:

Clark had 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals a game ... while Reese averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals.

Overall, Clark had a better year ... and despite it not being a clean sweep, she's hyped to have won regardless.

"I am incredibly honored to be named Rookie of the Year, but more than that, I am grateful to everyone that supported me throughout this past season – my family and friends, my teammates, the Fever organization and everyone that cheered us on all season," Clark said.

"I am so proud of what we accomplished and so excited for what the future holds."