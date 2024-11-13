Caitlin Clark Nearly Drills Spectators With Errant Golf Shot

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Caitlin Clark Nearly Drills Fans On Golf Course ... Foooooorreeeee!!!

There's nothing wrong with Caitlin Clark's jump shot, but her golf swing clearly needs some work ... check out video of her on a course Wednesday -- she nearly drilled a gaggle of spectators with an errant shot!

Clark is participating in this week's pro-am at The Annika at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida ... and in one of her first holes of the day, she almost took out some fans who were following her around.

Take a look at a clip shot by golf reporter Beth Ann Nichols, Clark teed up her ball and took a whack at it ... but mishit it badly.

Thankfully, people were able to duck out of the way ... and Clark re-teed it up with better success.

Unfortunately for the WNBA phenom, a few swings later, she actually ended up hitting a bystander with a wayward approach ... although she made up for it with an apology and an autograph.

Clark will have plenty of chances to get some tips on her game throughout Wednesday -- she's spending her first nine holes with world No. 1 Nelly Korda ... and the back nine with Annika Sorenstam.

Until she cleans it up, though, be sure to take heed of the "fore" calls!

