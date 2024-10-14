Caitlin Clark Freaks Out After Missing Hole-In-One By Inches

Play video content

Caitlin Clark's competitiveness doesn't end on the basketball court -- she's pretty serious on the golf course, too ... 'cause she had a complete meltdown after just barely missing out on a hole-in-one!!

The Indiana Fever superstar came close to the milestone during an outing with teammate Lexie Hull ... after taking a swing on a Par 3.

As they watched her shot, everyone took a deep breath as it approached the cup.

Unfortunately for Clark, it was shy by a few inches ... which prompted her to lose it in disbelief.

"We're sure it didn't go in?!" Clark asked.

She eventually sank her putt for a birdie ... but it goes without saying, she was hoping for perfection.

Clark will get another shot at a hole-in-one at next month's LPGA event at Annika Sorenstam's tournament ... something she said she's hyped about.

"I love golf, so the opportunity to play in the pro-am for a tournament with a legend like Annika Sorenstam’s name on it is so exciting," Clark said.

"I’m looking forward to seeing all the LPGA players on the driving range, being part of the Women’s Leadership Summit, and, of course, teeing it up in the pro-am with Annika."