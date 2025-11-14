BYU Basketball's Kennard Davis Jr. Arrested For Suspicion Of DUI

Top-10 BYU might be without one of its starters against No. 3 UConn on Saturday -- Kennard Davis Jr. was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Thursday.

Davis was involved in a crash in Provo, Utah minutes before noon. During an investigation into the wreck, responding officers had cause to arrest him for suspected DUI.

20-year-old Davis was taken to the police station for further investigation ... and after he was cited with DUI charges and released, he was treated for minor injuries.

His car was impounded ... but luckily, it sounds like everyone involved in the accident did not suffer any serious ailments, per ESPN.

While more details have yet to come out, the whole ordeal could end up being a major issue for Davis -- BYU has a strict honor code ... with students promising to abstain from alcohol, tobacco, tea, vaping and other substances. Anyone who breaks that code faces severe consequences ... including being booted from the school.

6'6" Davis is a defensive star on the team ... and was averaging nine points a game in two appearances this season.

BYU released a statement on the matter ... saying it was aware and looking into the situation.

The No. 7 Cougars will face the Huskies in a big matchup on Saturday ... perhaps without one of their key pieces.