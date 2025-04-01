BYU Commit AJ Dybantsa Jumps Over Angel Reese During Dunk Contest

BYU commit AJ Dybantsa brought out the star power in a dunk contest on Monday ... enlisting Angel Reese as a prop for a jaw-dropping slam!!

The impressive moment went down at the Sprite Jam Fest ... with the top high school prospect positioning the 6'3" Chicago Sky hooper right where he wanted her before attempting a one-handed windmill jam.

But Reese wasn't just there to get a better view of the dunk -- Dybantsa elected to soar over her head as he set up a meeting with the rim!!

Reese and the fans at Barclays Center were impressed ... but it wasn't enough to take home the hardware -- Baylor commit Tounde Yessoufou ended up earning top honors.

The #1 Player in the country and @BYUMBB commit AJ Dybantsa with the dunk OVER Angel Reese.

The event was all part of the McDonald's All-American festivities ... with the games slated to go down on Tuesday.

Despite the L in the dunk contest, Dybantsa remains a five-star prospect and one of the best players in America.

The 6'9" small forward from Utah Prep committed to BYU last December ... making him the highest-ranked recruit for the Cougars. The 18-year-old also had offers from UConn, Duke, UNC, USC and Georgetown.

He won a gold medal at the FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship ... averaging 13.8 points in the tournament.