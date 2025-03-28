Elderly Woman Jay-Walks Across Basketball Court Mid-Game in Hilarious Video
Ballin' Granny Hoops!!!🏀 Mid-Game Court Stroll
Sometimes you just gotta get from A to B -- even if it means totally disrupting a basketball game that's already in full swing.
Check out this hilarious TikTok clip -- this elderly woman gave zero F's as she casually strolled across the court, totally unfazed while a young boy frantically dribbled by her as the opposing team chased him down, trying to snatch the ball.
Looks like the future basketball star didn’t quite land the slam dunk -- the boy immediately turned back, throwing his arms up in the air in frustration ... but the elderly woman strolled on by, totally unbothered.
The game jay-walker walked across the court at what appears to be the Stuart Academy Middle School in Louisville, Kentucky.
Of course, if this had been a pro game, it could've gotten the woman in hot water -- but since it was just a kid's game, everyone was all about respecting their elders and bouncing along with the chaos.
Even the ref wasn’t about to give her a hard time ... as she casually walked up to him with her purse in tow, pointing to the bleachers to let him know her end destination.
Guess grandma was the real MVP in this game!