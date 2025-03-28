Elderly Woman Jay-Walks Across Basketball Court Mid-Game in Hilarious Video

Sometimes you just gotta get from A to B -- even if it means totally disrupting a basketball game that's already in full swing.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Check out this hilarious TikTok clip -- this elderly woman gave zero F's as she casually strolled across the court, totally unfazed while a young boy frantically dribbled by her as the opposing team chased him down, trying to snatch the ball.

Looks like the future basketball star didn’t quite land the slam dunk -- the boy immediately turned back, throwing his arms up in the air in frustration ... but the elderly woman strolled on by, totally unbothered.

The game jay-walker walked across the court at what appears to be the Stuart Academy Middle School in Louisville, Kentucky.

Of course, if this had been a pro game, it could've gotten the woman in hot water -- but since it was just a kid's game, everyone was all about respecting their elders and bouncing along with the chaos.

Even the ref wasn’t about to give her a hard time ... as she casually walked up to him with her purse in tow, pointing to the bleachers to let him know her end destination.