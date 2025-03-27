Austin Reaves Surprises Brother W/ Sneaker-Themed Baby Gender Reveal

Austin Reaves got creative for a gender reveal for his big bro ... surprising him by wearing pink sneakers during Wednesday's Lakers game -- and Spencer absolutely loved it!!

The L.A. star delivered the exciting news to his brother and his pregnant wife, Casey, right on the court during his game against the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Reaves made his way to the hardwood rockin' pink and white kicks, signaling the baby is a girl.

Spencer -- who is playing professional basketball in Germany -- saw the reveal and was stoked about being a girl dad.

"Appreciate you!" Spencer said of Austin's reveal.

"We didn’t know Austin would be so pumped to do this. He’s known for weeks. Maybe he got Luka [Doncic] on board as well with his shoes tonight."

To top off the night, the Lakers beat the Pacers after Reaves chipped in 24 points and LeBron James hit the game-winning shot.

"He's a winner at heart," Reaves said of the highlight. "That's really it. He's done this for a long time."