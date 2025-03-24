Former H.S. Basketball Coach Cited For Harassment After Pulling Player's Hair

Play video content

The New York high school basketball coach who was fired for pulling his player's hair is facing more problems than a lost job -- he's been cited for harassment, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

The Hudson Valley Community College Department of Public Safety says James Zullo was issued an appearance ticket for harassment in the second degree on Monday ... after a complaint was taken a day prior.

"Mr. Zullo will report to Troy City Court at a later date," an HVCC spokesperson told us.

As we previously reported, Zullo was caught on camera yanking point guard Hailey Monroe's ponytail after his Northville High School team's loss in the state championship game.

Zullo was fired by the Northville Central School District ... which addressed the move in a statement.

"We hold our coaches to the highest standards of professionalism, sportsmanship, and respect for our student-athletes, and this behavior is completely unacceptable."

The former upstate New York coach apologized for his actions ... claiming Monroe, a high school senior, swore at him after he told her to shake hands with the opposing team, La Fargevill.

"I want to offer my sincerest apologies to Hailey and her family, our team, the good folks at Northville Central Schools and our community," Zullo said. "As a coach, under no circumstance is it acceptable to put my hands on a player, and I am truly sorry."