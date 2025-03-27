Diddy Mock Jury Deliberates and Votes on Whether He Should Be Convicted at Trial

Play video content TMZ Studios

A mock jury of 12 people heard evidence for and against Diddy and voted his fate ... and the results may surprise you.

The jury is part of a new documentary -- "TMZ Presents The Downfall of Diddy: His Defense" -- available for free on Tubi.

Jurors heard the case the prosecution will present and the defense Diddy's lawyers will mount, and then they retreated to a conference table where they argued the facts.

Some of the sticking points for jurors -- whether prosecutors can prove Diddy made a profit off the activities alleged to constitute racketeering.

Jurors also argued over a key issue -- consent. His accusers are 3 ex-girlfriends, and some jurors needed convincing that a consensual relationship could involve coercion.

And then there's the issue of race. Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, says in the documentary this prosecution is an attempted takedown of a successful Black man. It's an issue that resonated with some of the jurors.

Bottom line ... if this jury is even remotely forecasting what will happen when Diddy goes to trial in May, it's not going to be a slam dunk for the prosecution.