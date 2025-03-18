Diddy Prosecutors Hand Over Alleged Victims' Names to Defense Attorneys

Prosecutors in Diddy's case are revealing the names of the 3 alleged victims in his federal indictment, but only for Diddy's attorneys to see ... for now.

According to a motion filed by Diddy on March 6, the disgraced music mogul requested the names of the three anonymous accusers and witnesses listed in the government's letter outlining the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations case against him.

The judge reviewed Diddy's motion and ordered the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York to hand over the names to Diddy's defense by March 10.

Diddy's attorneys argued they needed every day possible to prepare for the trial, which is less than 2 months away now. The federal indictment refers to Victims 1, 2 and 3, but does not reveal their names.

The judge's order says the women's identities are being disclosed "under an Attorney's Eyes Only designation."

Of course, Diddy's attorneys have already referred to Victim 1 as being Cassie. It's clearly her because the indictment includes a reference to the infamous hotel beating video.

A 2016 surveillance video obtained by CNN shows Sean "Diddy" Combs violently grab, shove, drag and kick his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura during an altercation in a hotel in California. https://t.co/qgD40mRPtQ pic.twitter.com/1u7qJgn3mC — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 17, 2024 @cnnbrk

The defense has said it believes the 2 other alleged victims are also former girlfriends of Diddy's ... and has asserted that everything that happened between them was consensual.