Fisk University Postpones Basketball Game in Wake of Andre Bell's Murder

The Fisk University Bulldogs will not be playing this Thursday ... after sophomore forward, Andre Bell, was shot and killed on a highway in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday.

The HBCU's Assistant Athletic Director, Scott Wallace, confirmed the decision to TMZ Sports on Tuesday ... just two days after the Metro Nashville Police Department said Bell was tragically shot in the head on 1-65 North at the I-40 Interchange.

The Bulldogs' game against Voorhees University has been postponed ... but they will play Saturday against Talladega College.

The team's next home game isn't until January 24 ... and Wallace told us that's when the sophomore class plans to pay tribute to Bell. They also have two graphics made in honor of Bell.

The MNPD's investigation revealed that Bell and two of his friends left a gymnastics event and got on the highway to head back to campus. A dark sedan pulled up on the left side of Bell's white Nissan Sentra, and opened fire.

Andre was critically wounded and later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The shooting is still under investigation.