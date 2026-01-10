6 Killed in Mississippi Shooting Rampage

At least 6 have been declared dead following a shooting spree in West Point, Mississippi Friday night.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott announced “multiple innocent lives” were lost “due to violence” in the town, which is near the Alabama border, in a Facebook post. He told WTVA that 6 people were killed across 3 separate locations.

The individual was apprehended by authorities, but his identity has not yet been revealed.

The investigation remains ongoing, though Scott told NBC News some of the victims were thought to have been related to the alleged shooter.

