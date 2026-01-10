6 Killed in Mississippi Shooting Rampage
At least 6 have been declared dead following a shooting spree in West Point, Mississippi Friday night.
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott announced “multiple innocent lives” were lost “due to violence” in the town, which is near the Alabama border, in a Facebook post. He told WTVA that 6 people were killed across 3 separate locations.
The individual was apprehended by authorities, but his identity has not yet been revealed.
The investigation remains ongoing, though Scott told NBC News some of the victims were thought to have been related to the alleged shooter.
The Friday night shooting rampage follows a week of high-profile shootings across America. First, an American citizen was killed by an ICE agent Wednesday in Minneapolis, MN, following an altercation in her car. 2 people -- both of whom were accused of being in America illegally -- were shot and wounded by CBP agents in Portland, OR during an attempted traffic stop.