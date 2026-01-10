Families of University of Idaho Murder Victims Sue Killer Bryan Kohberger's School for Damages

The families of the 4 University of Idaho students slaughtered by Bryan Kohberger in 2022 are suing the school where he was employed as a teaching assistant at -- Washington State University -- for damages, as they accuse the institution of failing to act on numerous warning signs about the murderer.

The lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of Washington on Wednesday by family members of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin and is demanding Washington State be held liable for "its own decisions and actions to remain idle in the face of known extreme and repeated instances of discrimination, sexual harassment, and stalking by Kohberger occurring in its educational program."

The lawsuit argues that almost as soon as Kohberger arrived on campus in Pullman, Washington -- about 10 miles from the city of Moscow, where he murdered his victims -- he "developed a reputation for discriminatory, harassing, and stalking behavior, instilling substantial fear among young female students and fellow WSU employees, necessitating regular security escorts for multiple females."

The families go on to say there were "at least 13 formal reports of Kohberger’s inappropriate, predatory and menacing behavior," but WSU turned a blind eye and "allowed Kohberger’s escalating behavior to continue unchecked."

It's not a secret female students and staffers felt uncomfortable around Kohberger, as detailed in the lengthy investigation into the murders ... and the families make sure to list example after example of how his behavior was wildly concerning at WSU. For instance, the lawsuit claims one student began leaving her office door open because she believed he would "do something inappropriate with a student." Another student, according to the suit, claimed he "would trap her in her office and try to talk to her about the Ted Bundy murders."

Notably, he was working to obtain a Ph.D. at WSU, "with a study focused on sexually motivated burglars and serial killers," the lawsuit says. It further claims WSU "paid him a salary, provided free on-campus housing, medical benefits, and free tuition, all conditioned on his behavior and subject to being revoked" ... but never took disciplinary action amif the many complaints and instead, continued providing him with such benefits. They're seeking damages, including attorneys fees, and a trial by jury.

As you know, Kohberger was sentenced to 4 lifetimes in prison without parole for brutally stabbing Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle, and Chapin to death. He also received 10 years for a burglary charge and $270,000 in fines and civil penalties.

During his July 2025 sentencing, family members of the 4 slain students ripped Kohberger apart ... with Goncalves' family calling him "cowardly" and "gutless." Kernodle's family also previously blasted the plea deal he was offered.