Master P Says Colleges Are Blowing Up His Phone To Run Their Basketball Program

President of Basketball Ops today … head coach tomorrow? Master P isn’t ruling it out.

The rap mogul-turned-basketball exec swung by the TMZ Sports studio this week and told Babcock he’s already had multiple colleges try to lure him away because of how quickly he's turned around the University of New Orleans, where he serves as assistant coach AND President of Basketball Operations.

“I have so many colleges now looking at me like, ‘Hey, come join our program because of the business side that I have,’” P said. “But I’m thankful for being where I’m at and just working.”

We asked Miller -- who played in the NBA for a short time -- whether the programs were hollering to inquire about Percy the coach, or executive.

“I think it’s both. I mean, even they want me to be a head coach. I don’t know. I’m like, I don’t know if I’m ready yet.”

Key word, yet ... and definitely interested down the road!

“Times are changing,” P said. “People don’t want the traditional coaches anymore. They want coaches who are going to think outside the box. How are we going to get fans into our stands?”

He pointed to coaches like Kelvin Sampson, who coaches his son, Mercy, at Houston, and Deion Sanders as inspiration -- especially Coach Prime’s approach to running a program.

“Just the way that he has the fatherhood he has with his program, no matter if you’re winning or losing, he’s gonna be there,” P said. “He’s going to find corporations and other people to get around them.”

For Master P, this isn’t just about stacking wins -- it’s about growing the university itself.

“What I like about it is he brought more students to (Colorado), and that’s what I’m doing with the University of New Orleans,” P said. “It’s not just about basketball. I want to use this basketball thing because we don’t have a football program.”

“If I use the basketball team to help get more students into the school, then that’s when I feel like we’d have made it. It’s not just about wins and losses.”

And maybe the most telling line of all?

“I’m not just a coach. I’m a teacher.”

