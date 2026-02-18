Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg Slaps Fan's Phone Away After Upset Loss

Slaps Phone Out Of Fan's Hand After L

Fred Hoiberg doesn't like opposing fans getting in his face, and that was crystal clear on Tuesday after the Nebraska head basketball coach was seen slapping a fan's phone out of the guy's hand.

It all went down after the No. 9-ranked Cornhuskers' shocking 57-52 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

The upset win prompted Hawkeye fans to storm the court and celebrate ... when one fan got a little too close to Hoiberg.

Video from the stands shows a fan in a black hoodie cheering, holding his phone up right in Hoiberg's face ... before the 53-year-old coach immediately takes a swat at it.

Point-of-view footage also surfaced on social media, capturing Hoiberg's visibly displeased expression as the fan got close and yelled.

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg CLICKED a guy filming him pic.twitter.com/hyo7LsgAQh @BetOnline_ag

We reached out to the Nebraska athletic department, but so far, no word back.

Of course, before Hoiberg went into coaching, he was a standout player ... who was actually born in Nebraska. He also has deep connections to the state of Iowa.

In fact, he was named Iowa Mr. Basketball in 1991 and played college ball for Iowa State, where his No. 32 jersey was retired.

He also played 10 seasons in the NBA.

Before he got the Cornhuskers job, Hoiberg coached at Iowa State, earning Big 12 Coach of the Year and leading the team to two Big 12 tournament championships.

FH signed a $25 million, 7-year deal with the Huskers in 2019.