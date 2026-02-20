Russell Westbrook’s Wife Gets Angry Fan's Email Wishing Them A Horrible Death

Russell Westbrook's wife, Nina, received a shocking email from an irate "fan" furious over her husband's performance on the court, calling her a "dumb b*tch" and writing that they wish they "both die in a car crash."

Nina -- who married Westbrook in 2015 -- shared the disturbing message on her Instagram story on Thursday night. The note appears to have been sent following Russ's 5-point outing in the Kings-Magic game.

The email titled "F*** You" reads: "Your piece of f***in s*** husband sucks to f***n bad can't even get 1o points is pathetic."

"I hope you both die in a car crash dumb b****."

Nina -- a former college basketball player and licensed marriage and family therapist -- responded in her IG story, blaming sports gambling as the root of the cause.

"The negative effects of sports betting," Westbrook said, "Brings out the worst in ppl smh."

Westbrook -- who signed with the Kings in October 2025 -- is unfortunately no stranger to unruly fan behavior. The former NBA MVP has been in multiple verbal altercations with fans at games, including an up-close video of him confronting a Suns supporter.

