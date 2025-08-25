Russell Westbrook Tears Up While Renewing Vows With Wife In Italy

Russell and Nina Westbrook decided to run it back on their vows ... with the NBA superstar and his wife holding a beautiful ceremony aboard a boat in Italy!!

The NBA superstar and his longtime partner have been spotted enjoying their time together in Portofino this week ... and as it turns out, it was to celebrate a very special occasion.

The Westbrooks -- who got married at the Beverly Hills Hotel back in Aug. 2015 -- held a vow renewal ceremony amid the getaway ... and footage and pics of the event show them getting emotional as they professed their continued love for each other.

Russ and Nina wore lavish white outfits for the occasion ... with the former electing to go with a shirtless look underneath his blazer, and the latter sporting a beautiful white dress -- and a diamond ring to boot!!

Their closest friends and family were present ... as well as some stringed musicians.

It looked fairy tale-esque with a ton of flowers directly behind them and the water served as a perfect backdrop as they poured their hearts out.

Russ and Nina have been together forever ... and they have three kids together.