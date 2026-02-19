Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cooper Flagg's NBA Debut Game Worn Jersey Sells For $1 Million

Cooper Flagg NBA Debut Jersey Sells For $1M

By TMZ Staff
Published
cooper-flagg-main-getty-sothebys-1
Getty/Sotheby’s Composite

Cooper Flagg's awesome rookie season resumes tomorrow ... and it's clear fans and collectors believe he's going to be a BIG star, 'cause the number one overall pick's debut jersey just sold for a whopping $1 million!

Sotheby unloaded the white and blue uniform top in a private sale earlier this month -- the threads Flagg wore on October 22, 2025 -- as the former Duke Blue Devil star walked onto an NBA court as a player for the first time.

cooper flagg debut getty 1
Getty

Flagg recorded a double-double -- 10 points and 10 rebounds -- in his debut.

The lucky buyer dropped seven figures on the piece ... with Sotheby's saying it set a new record for a jersey sold through NBA Auctions.

It's also the "highest publicly recorded price" for any Flagg memorabilia to date.

cooper-flagg-sub-sothebys-1
Sotheby’s

"The $1 million result for Cooper Flagg’s rookie debut jersey is a powerful testament to the significance collectors place on true ‘first moments’ in sport," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's Head of Modern Collectibles, said.

"This jersey captures the very beginning of a special career, one carrying huge expectations and excitement."

lebron cooper flagg getty 1
Getty

The jersey isn't the first record to involve CF this season. He's already set several new high marks, including surpassing LeBron James as the youngest player to record both a 10-assist and a 35-point performance.

And, it doesn't look like Flagg is going to slow down anytime soon!

Related articles