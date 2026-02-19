Cooper Flagg's NBA Debut Game Worn Jersey Sells For $1 Million

Cooper Flagg's awesome rookie season resumes tomorrow ... and it's clear fans and collectors believe he's going to be a BIG star, 'cause the number one overall pick's debut jersey just sold for a whopping $1 million!

Sotheby unloaded the white and blue uniform top in a private sale earlier this month -- the threads Flagg wore on October 22, 2025 -- as the former Duke Blue Devil star walked onto an NBA court as a player for the first time.

Flagg recorded a double-double -- 10 points and 10 rebounds -- in his debut.

The lucky buyer dropped seven figures on the piece ... with Sotheby's saying it set a new record for a jersey sold through NBA Auctions.

It's also the "highest publicly recorded price" for any Flagg memorabilia to date.

"The $1 million result for Cooper Flagg’s rookie debut jersey is a powerful testament to the significance collectors place on true ‘first moments’ in sport," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's Head of Modern Collectibles, said.

"This jersey captures the very beginning of a special career, one carrying huge expectations and excitement."

The jersey isn't the first record to involve CF this season. He's already set several new high marks, including surpassing LeBron James as the youngest player to record both a 10-assist and a 35-point performance.