Ex-Miami Heat Staffer Accused Of Stealing 400+ Game-Worn Jerseys, Charged W/ Felony

A former Miami Heat security officer has been charged with a felony after he allegedly stole millions of dollars worth of items from the team, including over 400 game-worn jerseys.

The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Florida claimed on Tuesday that 62-year-old Marcos Thomas Perez stole items when he had access to the Kaseya Center equipment room during his time as a Heat staffer -- and later, an NBA security employee -- from 2016 to 2025.

"This equipment room stored hundreds of game-worn jerseys," the feds said, "and other memorabilia that the organization intended to display in a future Miami Heat museum."

Perez allegedly stole numerous high-profile items and sold them through online marketplaces. The feds say over a span of three years, Perez made $2 million from just 100 sales, including a LeBron James NBA Finals jersey, which they said sold for $100,000.

The James jersey, the feds added, later sold for $3.7 million at a Sotheby's auction, which became a new record for the highest-selling game-worn LeBron uni.

On April 3, federal prosecutors said law enforcement seized nearly 300 more items when they executed a search warrant at Perez's residence.