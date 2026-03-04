Referee Leveled In Massive College Basketball Brawl, 8 Ejected

A women’s college basketball game turned into absolute chaos Wednesday … after a massive brawl broke out during the Sun Belt conference tournament -- leaving a referee sprawled out on the court and eight players ejected.

The melee erupted with just over five minutes left in South Alabama’s game against Coastal Carolina in Pensacola.

Coastal’s Tracey Hueston and South Alabama’s Cordasia Harris exchanged words under the basket. Seconds later, Hueston started swinging -- letting loose a right hook that narrowly missed Harris’ face -- igniting a full-on scrum as players and coaches rushed the court.

As officials tried to break it up, one referee was knocked down and lay flat on the floor while staff and medical personnel sprinted in to help.

Once order was restored, officials tossed Hueston, Harris and six additional South Alabama players -- including starters Daniela Gonzalez and Amyah Sutton, two of the Jaguars’ top scorers. The others were ejected for leaving the bench during the fight.

The fallout might not be over, either … fighting ejections can bring one-game suspensions, meaning South Alabama could be missing a chunk of its roster in the next round.