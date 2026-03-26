Shohei Ohtani’s First World Series HR Ball Hits Auction, Could Fetch $250K

First WS Blast Ball Could Go for a Quarter-Mil

Shohei Ohtani’s first World Series homer ball is up for grabs … and it’s expected to bring in a monster payday!

SCP Auctions tells TMZ Sports the historic baseball -- crushed by Ohtani in the 7th inning of Game 1 of the 2025 World Series -- could fetch $250,000 or more when bidding wraps Sunday.

The two-run shot came at Rogers Centre in Toronto … where a lucky fan ended up with the ball after it bounced off another spectator’s hands and dropped right to him in the outfield crowd.

The ball itself is the real deal -- complete with the Fall Classic logo and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred’s stamp -- and it’s been thoroughly authenticated and photo-matched to the exact moment by SIA Photo Match.

The authentication even tracks the ball’s full journey … from Ohtani’s bat to the stands to the fan holding it just seconds later.

The fan, a lifelong Blue Jays supporter who won tickets to the game in a last-minute contest, documented the surreal moment in a signed letter included with the lot.

And the timing makes it even more significant … Ohtani didn’t hit a home run in the 2024 World Series, making this blast his first ever on baseball’s biggest stage.

The international superstar showed up when it mattered most ... hitting .333 with three homers, five RBIs and six runs scored in the seven-game series. But it was that Game 1 shot that really set the tone for the Dodgers' title run.

This isn’t just a souvenir, it’s a milestone moment from arguably the biggest star the sport has ever seen -- and it’s about to cash in big.