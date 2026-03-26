Jameis Winston Cracks Crab Legs Joke on Netflix's MLB Broadcast

Jameis Winston is really embracing his history with crustaceans -- the NFL quarterback took a crab legs joke on the chin during Netflix's MLB Opening Night ... and even poked fun at himself in the process!!

The beloved signal-caller was the star of the show Wednesday night ... providing entertainment and inside info as the streaming platform delivered the San Francisco Giants' home matchup with the New York Yankees to kickstart the 2026 season.

"Jameis, did you pay for the crab legs?" 😭😭😭



Protect @Jaboowins at all costs 💀@MLB #OpeningNight is LIVE now on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/zYOpCBE7kE @netflixsports

While Winston got into plenty of side quests -- like issuing hot dogs to players and chopping it up with WWE Superstars -- there was one moment that really stood out.

As Winston reported live from the Crazy Crab'z location at Oracle Park, host Elle Duncan addressed "the elephant in the room" and asked whether he paid for his crab legs.

The BEST of Jameis Winston on #OpeningNight



An absolute natural 😂 pic.twitter.com/3vWDZouYAR @netflixsports

The jab is a reference to a 2014 shoplifting incident ... when Winston was busted for allegedly shoplifting over 30 bucks worth of seafood from a Publix in Tallahassee when he was a star at Florida State. At the time, he claimed a worker hooked him up ... but he later said he stole the goods to get in less trouble with the NCAA.

Winston said he "may or may not be plotting" his way into some free crab legs ... and went on to show off his comedy skills by making another crab joke.