Jameis Winston Tells Jason And Travis Kelce He Gave Up Sex During Contract Year

Jameis Winston got brutally honest (probably a little too honest 😆) about one of the strangest stretches of his NFL career -- and it had nothing to do with X’s and O’s!

The NFL vet was a special guest on this week’s “New Heights” podcast, where the gunslinger reminisced with hosts Jason and Travis Kelce about his historic 2019 season in Tampa Bay, making a wild admission: he was celibate.

“That was a contract year -- it was one of the most up-and-down years off the field that I had in my life, too,” Winston said. “I had just asked my wife to marry me and I was doing this freakin’ celibacy thing … like literally refraining from sex, man.”

Jameis and his then-fiancée, Breion, were living together with their infant son at the time, but he says his parents were calling them out for shackin’ up before marriage.

“We had to eliminate that,” Winston said. “I literally bought a property and was staying away from my house. It was so much going on.”

“Don’t take a blacklight into that house,” Jason quipped back as the trio laughed.

The admission adds another layer to what Winston describes as one of the most chaotic years of his life. He acknowledged it was difficult … and his personal struggle was reflected in his play.

That season, he became the first player in NFL history to throw for at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. It was his fifth and final year in Tampa, and he hasn’t been a full-time starter since.

Winston, who played three games for the New York Giants this season, is now in the back half of his career, and with Jason already retired and Travis likely to follow soon (whether this offseason or the next), the guys also discussed what advice they’d give to younger players in the league.